GOP lawmaker endorses Democrat seeking reelection to state senate

A retiring Republican member of the Iowa House who’s a former member of the Iowa GOP’s governing board has endorsed a Democrat seeking reelection to the Iowa Senate.

It may not be unprecedented, but it’s rare. A news release issued this morning announced Republican State Representative Jarad Klein of Keota is endorsing Democratic Senator Kevin Kinney of Oxford. Kinney faces Republican State Senator Dawn Discoll of Williamsburg in the General Election.

Klein has served in the Iowa House for the past decade and is a former member of the Iowa Republican Party’s state central committee. Klein says he and Kinney, the Democrat, have worked together on many issues and Klein says Kinney is committed to doing what’s

best for his constituents.

Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, issued a written statement criticizing Kinney and praising Driscoll, but without mentioning Klein.

“Kevin Kinney acts one way at home, but when he goes to Des Moines he votes in lock step with the liberal progressives of his party,” Kaufmann said. “…Dawn Driscoll has always had her constituents’ backs…fought to lower taxes, protect freedoms, and has defended parents’ rights every time she’s had the chance.”

(This posted was updated at 1:15 pm with additional information.)