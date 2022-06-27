Ottumwa city council keeping pit bull ban in place

Ottumwa’s city council has voted to keep the city’s pit bull ban in place.

With a 4-1 vote, the council approved the first reading of the revised animals ordinance to the city’s code. The revised ordinance keeps pit bulls in the dangerous animals category, making it illegal for an owner to keep a pit bull within city limits. The ordinance must be read two more times publicly before it is adopted into law which is expected to happen in July.

A protest to dispute the revised ordinance was held yesterday (Sunday). Community for Animal Responsibility and Education (We C.A.R.E.) argues that breed-specific language laws do not stop dog bites, are difficult to enforce and punish responsible owners.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)