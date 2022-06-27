Prosecutors announced Cedar Rapids drug ring leader pleads guilty

Federal prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids man who was the leader of a major drug ring has pleaded guilty to distributing heroin, fentanyl and other synthetic substances.

According to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office, court records indicate federal authorities got a wiretap on 32-year-old Brian Jarell Dennis’s phone to track drug dealing activity. He’s pleaded guilty and faces at least a decade or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Seven other people have previously pleaded guilty to being involved in the drug ring and are awaiting sentencing. One man involved already has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison and three other people are awaiting their trials.