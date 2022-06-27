Two judges and a trial lawyer nominated for Iowa Supreme Court opening

Governor Kim Reynolds has a slate of three nominees for an opening on the Iowa Supreme Court, as she prepares to make her fifth appointment to the state’s highest court.

Governor Tom Vilsack appointed Brent Appel to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2006. Justice Appel is retiring July 13 when he reaches the court’s mandatory retirement age of 72. The Judicial Nominating Commission is recommending two judges and a trial lawyer to replace Appel.

David May of Polk City has been a member of the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019. Alan Heavens of Garnavillo is the former Clayton County Attorney. Reynolds appointed him to the district court three years ago. The other nominee is William Miller, a partner in a Des Moines law firm and the head of its trial department.

The governor has 30 days to review the nominees and make her choice or Reynolds can reject this group and ask the nominating commission to submit a new slate. She did that last year for an opening at the district court level after questions were raised about the way a district court judge steered the nominating commission.