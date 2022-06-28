Three charged after cats and dogs taken from Storm Lake home

Three people have now been charged after several animals said to be in poor condition were removed from a Storm Lake residence last Friday.

Officers captured and removed 50 cats and two dogs from the home, and they were transported to a local animal hospital for evaluation and treatment. Some of them had to be euthanized due to illness.

Sixty-one-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Lopez Munoz, and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez Munoz have all been charged with two counts of animal neglect causing injury or death, .and one count of animal neglect without serious injury.”

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)