Winnebago completes long test drive of electric RV

An all-electric, zero-emission motorhome built by Winnebago Industries recently completed a journey of more than 1,300 miles, the first known trip of more than one thousand miles by such a vehicle.

The “e-RV” was introduced in January as a fully functional, all-electric concept vehicle. Winnebago CEO Michael Happe says the trip shows electrification is an evolving chapter in the company’s legacy.

Happe says, “While we are moving toward a prototype stage in this product’s development pipeline, this recent accomplishment provided real-world validation that future consumers will absolutely be able to choose alternative power solutions to experience the outdoors then someday.” Happe says the company will take what it learned from developing the e-RV and use that with its Grand Design and Newmar recreational vehicle brands as well as Chris-Craft and Barletta boats.

“Each of our businesses is focused on driving valued product differentiation in the future to enhance the appeal of our brands,” he says. The road trip lasted 1,380 miles over a span of 26 hours.

According to Happe, the average charge time at DC fast chargers was just over an hour with a total charging cost for the trip of $275.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)