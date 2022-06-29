Central Iowa man sentenced for illegally obtaining medical records

A Des Moines man will spend 27 months in prison for illegally obtaining the health information on another person.

Forty-nine-year-old Dustin Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to wrongfully obtain and disclose individually identifiable health information. According to court documents, Ortiz conspired with a then employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Des Moines to obtain the records on the victim’s mental health conditions and medications.

Ortiz then gave the records to a third party. The court information says the intent was to use the health information for personal gain and malicious harm — making it a felony.