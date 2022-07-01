Early woman accused of livestock neglect at hog confinements

A Sac County woman is charged with felony criminal mischief and livestock neglect after hundred of dead hogs were found at confinement lots in western Iowa.

Thirty-three-year-old Elana Laber of Early was arrested Thursday by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office after deputies located more than 1,000 dead pigs at two hog confinements in rural Sac County.

Authorities say the animals had been dead for more than a week when they were discovered, and the pigs did not have access to food and water. Laber was hired to manage both sites.

The owners, Corey AGR Inc., estimate losses at more than $150,000. As of Friday, Laber remained in custody at the Sac County Jail on a $22,000 bond.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)