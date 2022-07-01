Network drops ‘Field of Dreams’ TV show

Filming in Iowa was supposed to start soon on the “Field of Dreams” TV series, but the project has suffered a major league setback.

Variety reports the Peacock network has dumped the show and the studio, Universal Television, is trying to shop it to other media outlets. The series was to be a prequel, based on the 1989 movie that was shot, in part, in Dyersville, where the baseball field surrounded by a corn field remains as a tourist attraction.

Governor Kim Reynolds awarded six-million dollars to Universal TV for the show just days ago. Shooting was scheduled to begin in a few months in Polk, Boone, Mahaska, and Clinton counties.