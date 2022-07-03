Officials announce first confirmed case of monkeypox in Iowa

State officials say testing has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Iowa.

Public health officials announced at 10 p.m. Friday that an adult in north central Iowa has a probable case of monkeypox. According to the news release, the patient was likely infected during international travels, is isolating and receiving outpatient care. Contact tracing is being conducted with people who had direct close contact with the patient and they are being offered a vaccine that can prevent symptoms from developing or severe illness.

Public health officials say the virus does not spread easily and most who are contracting the virus in the U.S. have had inmate, sexual contact with someone who has the virus.

More than 460 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 32 states. A monkeypox infection in a human was first identified in the Democratic Republican of the Congo in 1970. This latest outbreak started in May, as cases were identified in the U-K, Spain and Europe. Over 5700 cases have been reported worldwide.