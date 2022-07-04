Man dies by suicide in home of woman found dead in rural southeast Iowa

Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in southeast Iowa.

A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety indicates someone notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a woman’s body was in a rural area and the news release refers to her death as an alleged homicide. Officers surrounded a home in the small town of Lovilla, but could not make contact with the woman’s husband.

Public Safety officials say after hours of negotiations, a man in the house died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.