Man dies after driving into house in Webster City

The Iowa State Patrol says one person was killed in a one-car accident Saturday near Webster City.

The report stated that a northbound 2006 model Pontiac G6 driven by 32-year-old Jory Lanken of Kamrar ran through the stop sign, entered the ditch, went airborne, and through the front window of the James and Patty Walker residence.

The car came to rest in the living room of the home. There was no one home at the time. Lanked was trapped in the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The state patrol reported that the driver was not wearing a seat belt and excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)