Man drowns in pond near Rock Valley

(Update) The man who died has been identified as 19-year-old Aldo Tomas-DeLeon of Rock Valley.

Previous story:

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning Monday in a pond north of Rock Valley.

Sioux County Communications received a 911 call reporting a male was swimming in the pond when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Bystanders along with emergency responders located the male after some time and removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted. He was flown directly from the area to a Sioux Falls hospital but he died.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

(By Doug Broek, KSOU, Sioux Center)