Search resumes in Calhoun County lake for reported drowning victim

A section of North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this morning following a reported drowning on the 4th of July.

First responders were dispatched to Treman Park on the north shore of the lake shortly after 5 p.m. Monday after a caller reported a 25-year-old male swimmer had gone under and did not reemerge. A half-dozen local agencies, including the Rockwell City, Twin Lakes and Manson Fire Departments, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, responded to assist in the search.

They called off their efforts Monday around dusk, but the search is expected to resume this morning. Treman Park will be closed to the public until further notice while operations are underway.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)