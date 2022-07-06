Cedar Rapids therapist’s relationship with student leads to years in prison

A former mental health counselor in eastern Iowa has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for pursuing a romantic relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Forty-six-year-old Miranda Breeden was a mental health therapist and licensed independent social worker. She worked at the Alternative Education Center in Cedar Rapids and court records show she bought the student a gun, had sex with the student in hotel rooms, her vehicle, and even her locked office during school hours.

She also smoked marijuana with the student and another minor. This all happened while Breeden was assigned to be the student’s therapist.

The federal judge who sentenced Breeden called her behavior horribly egregious.