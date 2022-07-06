Third carbon dioxide pipeline proposed in eastern Iowa

A group proposing a carbon dioxide pipeline to service ethanol plants in eastern Iowa has asked state regulators for a public meeting schedule.

Wolf Carbon Solutions is proposing a pipeline with branches that would run from the ADM plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton, with the carbon dioxide ending up in Decatur, Illinois. The Iowa Utilities Board is considering the request for public meetings on the proposal that would be held in September in Linn, Johnson, Cedar, Clinton, and Scott counties.

The IUB is already in the process of looking at two other proposed pipelines. Texas-based navigator is proposing a pipeline through Bremer, Fayette, Buchanan, and Delaware counties. Summit Carbon Solutions has proposed a C0-2 pipeline through Iowa to North Dakota.