City of Ottumwa offers cash incentive, hoping to spur home construction

A southeast Iowa city recently announced it will be providing grants to homebuilders and homeowners who construct new homes.

In a press release, the city of Ottumwa says it will issue $10,000 to anyone who completes the building of a new single-family home valued at least $125,000. The program is called Build Ottumwa and was approved by the city council in June.

In a statement, Community Development Director Zach Simonson says single-family homes are desperately needed in Ottumwa, but the hardest to incentivize. However, Simonson says other cities have participated in incentive programs like Build Ottumwa and have seen success.

(Reporting by Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)