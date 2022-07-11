Elderly man rescued from burning Altoona home has died

A 73-year-old man rescued from a burning home in the Des Moines suburb of Altoona early this morning has died.

Altoona’s Fire Department got the report of a house fire at 2:40 a.m. and when fire crews arrived, a 71-year-old woman had already been rescued from a first story bedroom window by a neighbor. Firefighters rescued a 73-year-old man from inside the home and both victims were taken to a hospital, where the man later died. No names have been released.

The State Fire Marshal’s website shows 10 Iowans died in fires during the first half of this year.