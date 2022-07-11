Iowa women to host NC State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Iowa women’s basketball team will host North Carolina State on Thursday, December 1, as part of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Women’s Basketball Challenge. The Hawkeyes and Wolfpack won their respective conference’s regular season and postseason tournament titles last season.

This will mark the first meeting between the two programs in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and will be the Wolfpack’s first visit to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The two teams have met three previous times, all on neutral floors, including twice in the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes cruised to a 79-61 victory in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and won, 56-50, in the 1997 NCAA Tournament First Round in Storrs, Connecticut. NC State edged Iowa in overtime, 69-66, in the first round of the Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Classic in Los Angeles in 2002.