Spencer cuts electric service to trailer park, orders residents to move

The City of Spencer has cut off power to a trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds after weeks of wrangling over conditions in the park.

City officials initially gave residents of the 26 trailers at the Spencer Trailer Court until July 5th to vacate the property due to concerns about the electric grid, sewer service and safety issues, like boarded up egress doors and windows. Spencer Trailer Court owner Bill Caskey and his attorney met with city officials and came up with a compromise and the city extended the deadline until today. They agreed electric service would meet code in all occupied trailers by noon yesterday or the city would proceed with plans to turn off the power today.

Last week, Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars said social service organizations in Clay County had made significant progress in helping residents of the trailer park find alternate housing. The City of Spencer ended electric service to the trailer park at 10 a.m. this morning according to the Trailer Court’s owner.

(By George Bower, KICD, Spencer)