The latest AAA survey shows gas prices have fallen again.

It shows the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline dropped 12 cents to $4.46. That is down 30 cents a gallon from one month ago. It is still one dollar, 48 cents higher than one year ago.

The current Iowa gas average is 17 cents below the national average.

Diesel prices dropped nine cents this week to $5.27. It’s still well above the $3.11 a gallon for diesel one year ago.