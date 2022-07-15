Radio Iowa

Man takes his own life during standoff in Le Mars

Home in Le Mars where the standoff took place. (KLEM photo)

Local and state officials are investigating the events which led to the suicide of a man involved in a standoff in Le Mars.

Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says several shots were fired at a home in southeast Lamar is around 9;30 Thursday evening, as officers knocked on the door to serve a search warrant. One of those shots went into a neighbor’s home and lodged in a bedroom headboard.

The officers backed off and set up a security perimeter and there were several failed attempts to contact the suspect. The incident came to a head around three o’clock this morning when the emergency response team entered the residence and found the man — who was not identified — dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

(By John Sleggers, KLEM, Le Mars)