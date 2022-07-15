Montezuma man has more time added to 140 year prison sentence

A man who already is facing life in federal prison got more time tacked onto his sentence for attacking police officers in an unrelated case.

Thirty-one-year-old Nathan Nosley of Montezuma pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a firearm. Court information shows officer were attempting to arrest him in 2020 and he pulled a loaded gun from his waistband.

Officers were able to get the gun away from him — but Nosley bit one of them in the process — drawing blood. He was sentenced to 93 months in prison on that charge.

Nosley was previously sentenced to 140 years in prison after being convicted in a child pornography case when he lived in Cedar Rapids.