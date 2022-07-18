Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson on preseason watch list

Iowa State senior wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the outstanding player in college football.

Hutchinson, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, earned First Team All-Big 12 honors for the second-straight season in 2021. He broke the ISU single-season record and led the Big 12 Conference with 83 catches.

Hutchinson finished just short of 1,000 receiving yards (987) and had five touchdown receptions last season, running his career marks to 147 receptions, 1,758 yards and nine touchdowns. He leads all active Big 12 receivers in career receptions (T-14th nationally) and receiving yards (18th nationally).

Hutchinson was 23rd nationally in receptions per game (6.4) and owns an active streak of 25-straight games with a reception. His best performance came against Oklahoma State with career highs in catches (12) and receiving yards (125).