Register’s ‘Iowa Poll’ finds Reynolds leading DeJear by 17 points

The Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” shows Governor Kim Reynolds widening her lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear.

In February, the Register’s “Iowa Poll” found Reynolds leading DeJear by eight points. The new survey shows 48% of likely voters support Reynolds and 31% support DeJear — a 17 point margin. The February survey asked likely voters about Reynolds and DeJear, while this month’s poll asked about other candidates. Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, got 5% support. Nine percent of those surveyed said they weren’t sure who they’d vote for in the General Election.

Iowa Poll results on the state’s U-S Senate race were released Saturday and found incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley leading Democratic challenger Mike Franken by eight points.