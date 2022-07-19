RNC chair’s Iowa appearance just days after DNC makes Iowa Caucus decision

The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa GOP fundraiser next month.

Potential GOP presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August 10 fundraiser in Des Moines will be “a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status,” according to Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

The Iowa GOP’s fundraiser will be held four days after the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel decides whether the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses will remain first in their party’s next presidential nominating process.