Southeast Iowa man killed in ATV collision with deer

Southeast Iowa authorities have released the name of the man who died in an ATV accident this weekend near Mediapolis.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old

Treyton Hartman of Yarmouth was driving the A-T-V early Sunday morning when it collided with a deer. Hartman and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

Hartman died as a result of the accident. His passenger, 23-year-old Cody Liles of Mediapolis, was treated at a hospital and has been released.

(Reporting by Theresa Rose, KILJ, Mt. Pleasant)