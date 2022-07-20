Two accused of writing $30,000 in fake checks on Henry County account

Two people from Bloomington, Illinois have been charged following an investigation into thousands of dollars worth of checks that appeared to have been written on the Henry County Jail checking account.

Messiah Johnson and Darriauna Jones are each charged with forgery and theft. It was discovered that multiple fraudulent checks totaling over $30,000 were deposited into suspect accounts.

Johnson and Jones had previously been incarcerated at the jail in Mount Pleasant. Money taken from the pair at booking was returned to them as checks. Investigators say those legitimate checks were used to create the fake checks.

Further charges are pending.

(Reporting by Theresa Rose, KLMJ, Mt. Pleasant)