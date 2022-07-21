A record 33,331 new business filings with state in FY22

The pace of new business registrations in Iowa has been strong over the past 24 months and continues to set records.

Iowans starting a new business or changing ownership of an existing business must file certificates of organization with the Secretary of State’s office. The number of business registrations set a record back in state fiscal year 2019, but slumped during the first months of the pandemic.

Business filings rebounded sharply, though. Fiscal year 2021 business registrations were 25% higher than before the pandemic and set a record. Over the past 12 months, 33,331 new business filings were registered with the state, yet another record high.