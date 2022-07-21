Burlington man who sold meth to police informant sentenced to prison

A Burlington man who admitted he sold large amounts of illegal drugs has been sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jose Luis Escundino Romayor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in February and he was sentenced this week. Court documents indicate that in the summer of 2017, a police informant bought crystal meth from Romayor on several occasions.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement seized a pistol and more than two kilos of meth from Romayor.