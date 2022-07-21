Destination Iowa grants awarded for eastern Iowa trails, Colfax RV park

Governor Reynolds is awarding three more projects with federal pandemic relief money from the Destination Iowa program she launched this spring.

A $3.5 million grant is going to Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation, to pave 16 miles of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. That will complete a 52 mile route that will run between the Cedar Rapids and Waterloo/Cedar Falls metros.

The City of Maquoketa and Jackson County Conservation are getting $750,000 to install a whitewater paddling course on the Maquoketa River as well as a disc golf course and hiking trails that meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

The third award, of $400,000, is going to Colfax to support construction of an RV campground near Interstate 80.

The first round of grants from the 100-million dollar Destination Iowa account were awarded near the end of June. It included $6 million to Universal Television for the Field of Dreams TV Series. Days later the production was looking for a new broadcast home. Governor Reynolds has indicated the grants are to cover expenses of the projects, so the money for Universal Television will be awarded if the production happens.