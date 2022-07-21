Iowa City man sentenced to over 21 years in prison on drug charges

An Iowa City man caught with drugs during a traffic stop in southeast Iowa has been sentenced to 21 and a half years in federal prison.

Thirty-two-year-old Brett Thomas Kriz was stopped in Washington County in March of last year. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Des Moines, officers who searched the car found two backpacks that had crystal meth inside and Kriz later admitted he regularly purchased meth and distributed the drugs in eastern Iowa.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in December and was sentenced to federal prison this week. A passenger was in the car during the traffic stop and she was sentenced to state prison last fall.