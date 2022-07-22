Suspect found shot to death after three campers found dead in eastern Iowa park

Three people were found shot to death in the campground at Maquoketa Caves State Park early this morning and state officials say suspect has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska. Police arrived at Maquoketa Caves State Park shortly before 7 a.m. after reports of a shooting and found the bodies of three campers. The campground was evacuated and the park was closed. The suspect’s body was found between 11 and 11:30 a.m. west of the park.

An agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says there is no threat to the public, but the park will remain closed.