Storm damage in Winneshiek and Allamakee Counties

Severe weather caused power outages and property damage in northeast Iowa this weekend.

According to Winneshiek County Emergency Management, the city of Calmar was especially hit hard, including the Northeast Iowa Community College campus. Homes, buildings and cars were damaged. In Decorah, a popular trail that runs along the Upper Iowa River was closed due to flooding and storm damage.

The National Weather Service office in La Crosse reports a line of storms that swept through northeast Iowa Saturday night and Sunday morning produced strong winds and heavy rain in Winneshiek and Allamakee Counties. Some buildings were damaged in Waukon and there was significant tree damage reported around Waukon’s City Park.