Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Dallas County

By

Lanternfly. (Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania Ag Department)

An invasive bug that could threaten many of Iowa’s fruit crops and trees has been found in the state — but a top Iowa insect expert says there aren’t enough of them at this time to pose an immediate threat to Iowa’s agriculture.

State entomologist Robin Pruisner says a person found the first spotted lanternfly on a maple tree in Dallas County and the second a week later in the same area. Both were immature – black with white spots.

“We do not call what we’ve found so far in Dallas County and infestation,” she says. “it appears that we’ve got hitchhikers — not a reproducing population at this time.” The spotted lanternfly can jump from plant to plant and feed on sap. It leaves behind a sticky substance that can develop a sooty mold which blocks photosynthesis and can kill the plant.

Pruisner  says she’s disappointed the bug has been found here. ” The closest known infestations of spotted lanternfly are in the Indiana-Ohio area, so I didn’t expect them to make such a large jump into Iowa,'” she says. Spotted lanternflies can attach their egg masses on vehicles or firewood and hitch a ride for a long distance.

Pruisner is encouraging people to send photos to the Ag Department if they think they’ve seen the insect.

(By Katie Peikes, Iowa Public Radio)