Authorities seek southeast Iowa man in alleged ‘stolen valor’ case

A warrant has been issued for a southeast Iowa man in an alleged case of what’s become known as stolen valor.

A benefit motorcycle ride was held in September of 2020 in Mount Pleasant for Christopher Williams of Oxford Junction.

About $4500 was raised for Williams, who said he was a military veteran.

Someone contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in May to suggest Williams may have lied about being in the military. Henry County deputies say they were unable to find any records indicating Williams had served in any branch of the military.

This month, Williams was charged with fraudulent practice in the second degree, a class D felony.

(By Theresa Rose, KILJ, Mount Pleasant)