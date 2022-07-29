Hinson say she was a no on computer chip bill for variety of reasons

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion says she opposed the bill that provides federal subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. for a number of reasons. Hinson and some of the other Republicans who voted “no” on the bill say it could wind up supporting U.S. companies that do business in China.

“The final product really was a gigantic corporate subsidy that not only will help fan the flames of inflation, but it will support our adversaries there through that loophole and drag our economy down,” Hinson says. “…I’m hopeful we will take back the House. We have another package that we are working on and hope to bring to the floor in the new congress.”

Two dozen House Republicans voted for the bill, but Hinson and the two other Republicans from Iowa voted against it.

“As is often the case here in Washington, D.C. with these massive packages, the way I saw this, the final product that we voted on strayed far from the original intent of the legislation,” Hinson says.

Hinson’s General Election opponent, Democrat Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, says Hinson voted to continue our dependence on China rather than invest in manufacturing jobs here at home.

Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines supported the bill. Axne says semiconductor chips are critical to the production of cars, computers, and other electronic goods and boosting U.S. production will address shortages and end reliance on China for the chips.