House panel dismisses complaint over Axne stock trades

House Ethics Committee has unanimously voted to dismiss a complaint against Congresswoman Cindy Axne after concluding there’s “not clear evidence” Axne made “willful” errors on financial disclosures.

Last year a watchdog group accused Axne and six other House members of failing to report stock trades. Axne said she and her husband leave their investment decisions to account managers and didn’t make any stock trades themselves and Axne didn’t realize she was to file public .reports about any of that account activity.

Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, has hired a lawyer to file the reports about her investment accounts.

“I have been leading a bipartisan effort in the House to ban stock trading by Members of Congress,” Axne said in a written statement. “The most important part of this job is keeping the publics’ trust, and that’s why I am working to stop Members from getting rich in the stock market.”