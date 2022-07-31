Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold in eastern Iowa

The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too.

A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $2 million. It’s one of six tickets sold across the country that matched all but the so-called “Mega Ball” and the person who bought the ticket in Bettendorf paid the extra dollar, doubling the payout to $2 million.

Four other tickets sold in Iowa for Friday night’s drawing are worth $10,000 each for picking the “Mega Ball” number and four of the five other numbers. Those four tickets with a $10,000 prize were sold in Manchester, Mount Pleasant, Newton and Storm Lake.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing were 13-36-45-57-67 and Mega Ball 14.