Dubuque’s Five Flags recovers money in hack of bank account

The operators of a Dubuque entertainment venue say they have recovered funds involved in an overseas hack.

The Five Flags Center says hackers attempted to initiate a wire transfer of money from the Center’s account at MidWestOne Bank in late June to an account in Hong Kong. Five Flags Center says in a statement they worked with MidWestOne Bank, local authorities and the FBI to find the source of the attack and stop the transfer before it could be completed.

Published reports say the attempted hack involved $300,000.