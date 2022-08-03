Cedar Falls ceremony honors family members killed at state park

Friends and neighbors of the three people killed while campaign last month gathered in a Cedar Falls last night to honor Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula.

Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green said the celebration of life service wasn’t just for those in attendance, but for the Schmidt’s nine-year-old son who survived the attack. “This is for Arlo,” Green said. “…I want you to know how much your community loves you.”

Tyler Schmidt’s aunt thanked the community for focusing on the joy Tyler and his family spread in the community, then she read a statement from Tyler’s parents, who were home with Arlo.

“Our hearts are beyond broken and our lives are shattered to pieces. We go on for Arlo, to love and support him,” the statement said. “…Tyler, Sarah and Lula changed the world by being who they were and through their daily interactions with many of you their love, joy and kindness made the world a better place. The light of their beautiful souls has been put out, but we ask each of you to carry that light forward.”

Sarah Schmidt’s sisters, Jana and Karen, held hands as they approached the microphone.

“First I have to say: ‘Wow,'” one of the sisters said. “I think it’s pretty incredible that all of you would come out to support us and to support Arlo and to remember my sister, my brother-in-law and my niece.”

KWWL and KCRG livestreamed the event. Authorities say a 23-year-old Nebraska man shot the three Schimdts to death in the campground at Maquoketa Caves State Park, then took his own life.