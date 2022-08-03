Hunter Dekkers takes over at Iowa State

Several new faces will be counted on as the Iowa State football team looks to continue a run of success this fall. At quarterback, redshirt sophomore Hunter Dekkers takes the reigns of the offense from four-year starter Brock Purdy who closed his Cyclone career with more than 12 thousand yards of passing and 81 touchdowns.

“It is always tough shows to fill coming from a quarterback like that but he has done a great job of mentoring me”, said Dekkers. “I can’t really think about replacing him I have just got play the way I know I can play.”

ISU coach Matt Campbell says there are similarities between Purdy and Dekkers in how they are viewed by their teammates.

“The great thing that both Hunter and Brock did and have done is they have earned the trust and confidence from everybody else on the team”, said Campbell. “And part of being a quarterback is you have got to earn the trust of your teammates.”

The Cyclones open the season at home against Southeast Missouri on September third.