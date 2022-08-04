Iowa State’s McDonald has unfinished business

Iowa State All-American defensive end Will McDonald says unfinished business is why he returned for his senior season and did not enter the NFL Draft. McDonald is already ISU’s all time leader in sacks and his tied for fourth in Big 12 history. He returned to earn his degree.

“I wanted to finish school and get my life set to go to the league”, said McDonald. “The most important thing is to get my diploma and be the first in my family to graduate from college.”

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says with his priorities in order he expects another big season from McDonald.

“We are really proud of Will”, said Campbell. “He will graduate from here at the end of the fall semester and physically he looks as good as he has looked since he has been here.”

The Cyclones open the season at home on September third against Southeast Missouri.