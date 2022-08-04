Moped driver, 15, killed in NW Iowa crash

A teenage moped driver has died after an accident in northwest Iowa Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that about 12:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was driving a moped westbound on a hard-surfaced road that crosses a four-lane divided expressway — Highway 60 — four miles north of Sheldon.

The report says that the boy proceeded into the intersection and struck a car that had been southbound on the highway. An ambulance took him to a local hospital.

Later, the Iowa State Patrol updated the report to indicate that he had died.

The other driver was not injured. The patrol says the accident remains under investigation.

The name of the teenage victim was not released.

(Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)