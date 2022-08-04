Ottumwa driver is killed when speeding car slams into house

A male motorist is dead and a female passenger is injured after a car crashed into a house yesterday in Ottumwa.

The Ottumwa Police Department says the preliminary investigation indicates a 2007 BMW X5 passenger car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, rolled through an intersection, and struck a residence on East Williams Street.

The driver, 44-year-old Jason Tobeck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twenty-one-year-old Brianna McConnell was a passenger in the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

No one in the home was injured. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)