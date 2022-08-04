Radio Iowa

Person of interest in Des Moines murder case may be in Cedar Rapids

By

Cedrick Thomas, Junior (DMPD photos)

Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case.

Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died.

On Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Darion Hermes on murder and robbery charges, and Wednesday, charged 19-year-old Violet Terry with the same offenses.

Investigators say it began as a drug-related robbery orchestrated over social media.

Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids.

Submit tips through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com. You may remain anonymous.