Person of interest in Des Moines murder case may be in Cedar Rapids

Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case.

Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died.

On Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Darion Hermes on murder and robbery charges, and Wednesday, charged 19-year-old Violet Terry with the same offenses.

Investigators say it began as a drug-related robbery orchestrated over social media.

Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids.

Submit tips through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com. You may remain anonymous.