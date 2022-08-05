Des Moines River clean up still on for Saturday

Several river clean-up projects had to be canceled this summer due to low water levels, but at least one is still on for Saturday.

John Laird, a naturalist with the Hamilton County Conservation Department, says they’re still seeking volunteers for a clean-up effort on the Des Moines River. “They could show up at Sunkist Park in Fort Dodge at 9 a.m.,” Laird says, “and they’re going to be shuttled out of town and get into the canoe access at Becker Access and then they’ll clean a five-mile stretch of river.”

There will be food and refreshments afterward. Last month, some 350 volunteers helped clean up the West Fork of the Des Moines River in far northwest Iowa, hauling out more than 37,000 pounds of trash and recyclables.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)