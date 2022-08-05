Nebraska woman sentenced for western Iowa drug sales

A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture. Rojas and three others would then extract the meth from the wax and sell it in Sioux City, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Officers searched Rojas’s storage locker and found decorative masks along with multiple pounds of meth.