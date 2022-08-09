$12.5 million to ‘This Is Iowa Ballpark’ in Dyersville

Governor Reynolds has awarded the City of Dyersville 12-and-a-half million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan money to support construction of a stadium.

The “Field of Dreams” ball field featured in the 1989 movie is a few miles outside of Dyersville. A $50 million dollar “This is Iowa Ballpark nearby would be a permanent stadium for baseball games, concerts and other gatherings year-round. It’s a joint project of Travel Dubuque and a new non-profit. The federal funding, awarded through the state’s Destination Iowa program, provides 25% of the financing for the stadium.

This spring, Dubuque County’s Board of Supervisors committed $5 million from the county’s federal pandemic money for the ballpark.

Earlier this year, a group of investors announced plans for a separate development — a sports-tourism complex in Dyersville. It would have nine baseball fields, primarily to host youth tournaments, as well as a hotel and other amenities.