Knoxville set to host sprint car racing’s biggest event

Sprint Car Racing’s biggest event begins Wednesday night with the first of two nights of qualifying at the Knoxville Nationals. Saturday night’s championship lineup will be determined by a point system that even includes time trials and heat races.

“And then we come around an run a feature for 200 points to win so a perfect score is 500 points”, said race director John McCoy. “The cream always rises to the top but it does give the middle sized teams a chance of doing well.”

More than 100 cars are entered. Saturday night’s feature winner will pocket 175 thousand dollars and the total purse will top one million dollars.

“That is why we get a hundred cars”, added McCoy. ” Everybody who comes out here to the middle of the country should have a chance to make a decent dollar.”

Half of the field will qualify on Wednesday night while the other half of the field will make a qualifying run on Thursday night. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the defending champion.